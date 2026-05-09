Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 36,180 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,870 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,180 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in US Foods were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USFD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other US Foods news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

US Foods News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting US Foods this week:

US Foods Price Performance

US Foods stock opened at $84.44 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $102.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.04). US Foods had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. US Foods's revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on US Foods and gave the company a "mixed" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut US Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USFD

US Foods Profile

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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