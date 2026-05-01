GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $592,000 Position in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 8,826 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Western Digital were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,735 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,346 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Western Digital to $405.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a $500.00 target price on Western Digital in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $332.00.

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Trending Headlines about Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 10,148 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.31, for a total transaction of $2,743,105.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,794 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,796.14. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock worth $24,300,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Western Digital Stock Up 5.3%

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $434.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.77. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.60 and a twelve month high of $441.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $314.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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