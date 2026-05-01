GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,661 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Vistra by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Vistra by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $157.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $159.99 and its 200-day moving average is $168.18.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on Vistra in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $235.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VST

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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