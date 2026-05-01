GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Lowers Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,167 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 3,530 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its holdings in Stryker by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 107 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stryker from $448.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $390.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $397.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $421.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.2%

Stryker stock opened at $314.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.95. The company has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $311.31 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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