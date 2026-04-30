GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Reduces Position in GE Aerospace $GE

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,450 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $283.10 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $306.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $196.86 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,103,507.98. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.89.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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