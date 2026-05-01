GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 16,685 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ GILD opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $95.29 and a one year high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is 48.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,577,278.72. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,640 shares of company stock valued at $26,584,250. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.35.

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Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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