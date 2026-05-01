GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Reduces Stock Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,613 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 10,243 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting O'Reilly Automotive

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded O'Reilly Automotive from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $99.40 on Friday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.77 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.96.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 270.31%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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