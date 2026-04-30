GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 10,062 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,519 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 132.5% during the third quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 13,446 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,394 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $73,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,662,615 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $363,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,231 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.82, for a total transaction of $2,197,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,608,736.62. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $333,777.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,345 shares of company stock worth $9,627,260. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3%

TEL stock opened at $204.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $142.45 and a fifty-two week high of $252.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.27 and a 200-day moving average of $226.12.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.TE Connectivity's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.57.

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TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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