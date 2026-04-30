GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 25,944 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,025 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,944 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 58,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 80,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,103 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. DMKC Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. DMKC Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.62. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $170.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $5,858,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,680,576.02. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,715 shares of company stock worth $40,966,904. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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