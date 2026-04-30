GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 58,113 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,326 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 58,113 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Intel were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results and outlook: Intel reported a stronger-than-expected quarter (EPS beat and revenue beat) and gave upbeat Q2 commentary that reinforced the AI/data‑center growth narrative — a direct driver of buyer enthusiasm. Intel Q1 Results

Q1 results and outlook: Intel reported a stronger-than-expected quarter (EPS beat and revenue beat) and gave upbeat Q2 commentary that reinforced the AI/data‑center growth narrative — a direct driver of buyer enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate upgrades: Several firms (examples include Erste Group and Northland) have sharply raised FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts and price targets, signaling Wall Street is re‑rating Intel’s earnings power — that institutional voice helped fuel buying. Analyst Coverage

Analyst estimate upgrades: Several firms (examples include Erste Group and Northland) have sharply raised FY2026–FY2027 EPS forecasts and price targets, signaling Wall Street is re‑rating Intel’s earnings power — that institutional voice helped fuel buying. Positive Sentiment: Media endorsement / momentum trading: Jim Cramer and other high‑profile commentators highlighted Intel’s earnings beat and AI role, which amplified retail and momentum flows into the stock. Cramer Praise

Media endorsement / momentum trading: Jim Cramer and other high‑profile commentators highlighted Intel’s earnings beat and AI role, which amplified retail and momentum flows into the stock. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven CPU demand & supply tightness: Reports of strained CPU supply and elevated cloud/data‑center demand support stronger revenue/margin outlooks for Intel’s server and foundry businesses. This structural demand story underpins much of the rally. CPU Demand

AI-driven CPU demand & supply tightness: Reports of strained CPU supply and elevated cloud/data‑center demand support stronger revenue/margin outlooks for Intel’s server and foundry businesses. This structural demand story underpins much of the rally. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate actions — bond sale to fund Fab 34 stake buyback: Intel is selling bonds to finance the repurchase of a 49% stake in an Ireland fab. That reduces counterparty exposure and strengthens manufacturing control but increases leverage in the near term. Bond Sale / Fab Buyback

Corporate actions — bond sale to fund Fab 34 stake buyback: Intel is selling bonds to finance the repurchase of a 49% stake in an Ireland fab. That reduces counterparty exposure and strengthens manufacturing control but increases leverage in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Management / governance hiccup: Intel’s chief accounting officer recently stepped down, which can raise short‑term governance questions until a successor is named. CAO Departure

Management / governance hiccup: Intel’s chief accounting officer recently stepped down, which can raise short‑term governance questions until a successor is named. Negative Sentiment: Risks and cautious voices: Some analysts warn the stock may be running “too far, too fast,” cite competition (AMD/TSMC) and question how durable certain partner revenue targets are (e.g., OpenAI-related assumptions). Those warnings can prompt profit‑taking or volatility. Valuation / Risk Concerns

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $94.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.28 billion, a PE ratio of -152.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $94.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.98.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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