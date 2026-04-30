GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 9,584 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,992 shares of the software company's stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,369,395 shares of the software company's stock valued at $14,593,054,000 after buying an additional 344,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,632,009 shares of the software company's stock worth $7,277,941,000 after acquiring an additional 352,448 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Adobe by 53.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,617,145 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,981,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Adobe by 17.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,888,283 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,711,583,000 after acquiring an additional 742,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,821,688 shares of the software company's stock valued at $1,700,850,000 after acquiring an additional 414,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $290.00 to $220.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $338.15.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $331,354.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $10,623,440.66. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $243.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $422.95. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.56. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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