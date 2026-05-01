GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Trims Position in Visa Inc. $V

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,920 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 23,622 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.8% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $20,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat, raised guidance and $20B buyback — Visa reported fiscal Q2 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations, raised full‑year growth outlook and authorized a $20 billion share repurchase, signaling management confidence and returning capital to shareholders. Visa Q2 Earnings Beat

Q2 beat, raised guidance and $20B buyback — Visa reported fiscal Q2 results that topped revenue and EPS expectations, raised full‑year growth outlook and authorized a $20 billion share repurchase, signaling management confidence and returning capital to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin/crypto settlement expansion — Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to nine blockchains and says the program has reached roughly a $7B annualized run rate, boosting optionality for new settlement rails and non‑bank payment flows. Visa Adds Polygon, Base Support

Stablecoin/crypto settlement expansion — Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to nine blockchains and says the program has reached roughly a $7B annualized run rate, boosting optionality for new settlement rails and non‑bank payment flows. Positive Sentiment: Agentic Ready (AI agent payments) roll‑out — Visa is accelerating its Agentic Ready program across APAC and LatAm, positioning the network to capture transaction volume from emerging “agentic”/AI-driven commerce instead of being bypassed. This supports long‑term growth narrative. Visa Launches Agentic Ready

Agentic Ready (AI agent payments) roll‑out — Visa is accelerating its Agentic Ready program across APAC and LatAm, positioning the network to capture transaction volume from emerging “agentic”/AI-driven commerce instead of being bypassed. This supports long‑term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets — UBS raised its price target to $410 (buy) and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $400 target, adding analyst momentum to the post‑earnings rally. Analyst Coverage

Analyst upgrades/targets — UBS raised its price target to $410 (buy) and Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed overweight with a $400 target, adding analyst momentum to the post‑earnings rally. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Visa set a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (record May 12), a small yield but part of shareholder return mix. (Company release)

Dividend declared — Visa set a quarterly dividend of $0.67/share (record May 12), a small yield but part of shareholder return mix. (Company release) Neutral Sentiment: Industry/peer context — Mastercard also reported upside but its stock retreated; sector reactions to card‑network beats can be volatile even with good results. Mastercard Earnings

Industry/peer context — Mastercard also reported upside but its stock retreated; sector reactions to card‑network beats can be volatile even with good results. Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party innovation using Visa rails — Startups are issuing corporate Visa cards to AI agents (e.g., Oobit), which demonstrates demand for Visa rails but also highlights evolving use cases that may change fee dynamics. Oobit Agent Cards

Third‑party innovation using Visa rails — Startups are issuing corporate Visa cards to AI agents (e.g., Oobit), which demonstrates demand for Visa rails but also highlights evolving use cases that may change fee dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale by CEO — CEO Ryan McInerney sold 31,455 shares (~67% reduction in his post‑sale holdings) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; large insider sales can spook investors even when planned. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Insider sale by CEO — CEO Ryan McInerney sold 31,455 shares (~67% reduction in his post‑sale holdings) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; large insider sales can spook investors even when planned. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term AI/stablecoin risk — Management frames AI and stablecoins as opportunity, but investors worry agentic commerce or on‑chain rails could erode Visa’s fee economics if adoption bypasses traditional networks; this remains an execution and structural risk. MarketBeat Analysis

Visa Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $330.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $600.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.41.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Freedom Capital raised Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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