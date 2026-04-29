GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,448 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC's holdings in Chubb were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,843,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,827,852,000 after purchasing an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,426,475,000 after buying an additional 427,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,929,858 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,428,278,000 after buying an additional 513,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 75.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798,546 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $785,468,000 after buying an additional 1,199,963 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This trade represents a 70.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $356.00 to $352.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Chubb from $286.00 to $271.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Chubb from $326.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $330.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock's 50 day moving average is $329.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.73. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $264.10 and a twelve month high of $345.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 18.58%.The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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