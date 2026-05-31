GE Aerospace $GE is Grandfield & Dodd LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,236 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,669 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace comprises about 4.3% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $76,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE GE opened at $323.45 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $232.24 and a 1-year high of $348.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $295.66 and a 200-day moving average of $305.69. The firm has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, President Capital cut their price objective on GE Aerospace from $355.00 to $342.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $348.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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