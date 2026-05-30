GE Aerospace $GE is Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.'s 4th Largest Position

Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda. lowered its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,625 shares of the company's stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 12.2% of Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Milestones Administradora de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $36,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after purchasing an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,425,562,000 after purchasing an additional 308,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,774,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,615,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,880 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,097,527,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:GE opened at $323.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $295.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.69. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $232.24 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a market cap of $337.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

More GE Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $348.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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