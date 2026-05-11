GE Aerospace $GE Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,142 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company's stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company's stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $296.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $309.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $302.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.34. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $211.15 and a 12-month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace News Summary

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GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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