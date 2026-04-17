GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,305 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $70,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GE. UBS Group set a $374.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $350.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $298.38 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $176.02 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $311.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $312.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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