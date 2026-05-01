GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,635 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $20,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,577,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,425,562,000 after acquiring an additional 308,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,097,527,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $374.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $338.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $349.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE:GE opened at $290.06 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $305.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.27. The company has a market capitalization of $302.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $200.86 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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