GE Aerospace $GE Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,018 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $44,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $360.09 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $254.66 and a 12-month high of $382.97. The stock has a market cap of $375.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The business's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $365.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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