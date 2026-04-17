GE Aerospace $GE Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,797 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $23,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock worth $2,536,177,000 after buying an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $285,263,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter worth $189,490,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 648.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,111 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,737,000 after buying an additional 519,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total transaction of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. This trade represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research cut GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.88.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 5.0%

NYSE GE opened at $298.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.94 and a 200 day moving average of $306.97. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $176.02 and a 1 year high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.10%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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