GE Aerospace $GE Stock Position Increased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,101 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $151,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,295 shares of the company's stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company's stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,754 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company's stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $350.88.

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GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $304.66 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $311.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.05. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $176.02 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a market capitalization of $319.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm's revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Key Headlines Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total transaction of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. The trade was a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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