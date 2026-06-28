GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC Shares Bought by Diamant Asset Management Inc.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Free Report) by 7,634.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,216 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 786,909 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $56,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company's stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company's stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 317.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 1.3%

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.75 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.46%. GE HealthCare Technologies's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter J. Arduini acquired 4,169 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.92 per share, with a total value of $249,806.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 259,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,544,686.08. This represents a 1.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $105,787.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 93,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,678,189.40. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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