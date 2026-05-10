Gen Digital Inc. $GEN Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,639 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 102,345 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Gen Digital worth $30,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gen Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gen Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 27,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company's stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Gen Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Gen Digital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gen Digital beat quarterly expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, and said Trust-Based Solutions revenue surged sharply year over year. The results suggest improving growth momentum and stronger demand in cybersecurity. Article Title

Gen Digital beat quarterly expectations, with revenue and EPS both coming in above estimates, and said Trust-Based Solutions revenue surged sharply year over year. The results suggest improving growth momentum and stronger demand in cybersecurity. Positive Sentiment: The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance above Wall Street expectations, pointing to 8%–10% revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $2.85–$2.95, which reinforced optimism about future earnings power. Article Title

The company raised fiscal 2027 guidance above Wall Street expectations, pointing to 8%–10% revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $2.85–$2.95, which reinforced optimism about future earnings power. Positive Sentiment: RBC lifted its price target on Gen Digital to $24 from $22, signaling slightly improved analyst confidence even though the firm kept a “sector perform” rating. Article Title

RBC lifted its price target on Gen Digital to $24 from $22, signaling slightly improved analyst confidence even though the firm kept a “sector perform” rating. Neutral Sentiment: Gen Digital announced a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share, which may support income-focused investors but is not a major growth catalyst by itself.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research raised Gen Digital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Gen Digital from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gen Digital has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEN

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Gen Digital Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 56.78% and a net margin of 19.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Gen Digital has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gen Digital's payout ratio is 31.65%.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital NASDAQ: GEN is a global cybersecurity company specializing in consumer- and small-business-focused security, privacy, and identity protection solutions. The company offers a suite of products designed to safeguard devices, networks, and personal information against malware, ransomware, phishing attacks and other digital threats. With a focus on user-friendly interfaces and cross-platform compatibility, Gen Digital develops antivirus software, VPN services, parental controls, password management tools, and comprehensive identity-theft monitoring services.

Gen Digital traces its origins to the consumer software division of Symantec Corporation, which was spun off in late 2019 under the NortonLifeLock name.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gen Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gen Digital wasn't on the list.

While Gen Digital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here