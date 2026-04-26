Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 799.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,741 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $494.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $507.00 to $573.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $534.41.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 8,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.58, for a total transaction of $4,126,931.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,357.94. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,411,395. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting HCA Healthcare this week:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $433.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $321.39 and a one year high of $556.52. The firm's fifty day moving average is $505.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 409.11%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's payout ratio is 10.99%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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