General Motors Company $GM Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,958 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 44,908 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of General Motors worth $40,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 3.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,909,748,000 after buying an additional 989,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,467 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $868,986,000 after acquiring an additional 748,831 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,001,245 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $365,897,000 after purchasing an additional 302,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General Motors Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $81.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business's revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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