General Motors Company $GM Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,040 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $251,850,000 after buying an additional 1,927,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 270.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $158,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Motors Trading Up 4.1%
Shares of GM opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $87.62.
General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. General Motors's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.
General Motors Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Motors's payout ratio is 23.92%.
General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM
General Motors News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Pentagon outreach could open a new, large revenue stream if GM wins government production work — the White House and defense officials have held talks with GM leadership about using automaker capacity to help replenish weapons and parts supplies. That option would diversify revenue and use existing manufacturing scale, which investors view as a positive catalyst. Pentagon Seeks Help From Ford and G.M.
- Positive Sentiment: Connected-car market growth is a long-term tailwind — a new market analysis projects large expansion in connected-car services and ADAS/5G-enabled features, which supports GM’s software and services strategy (OnStar, EV software, ADAS). This underpins higher multiple potential from recurring revenue. Connected Car Market Analysis Report 2025-2033, Competitive Profiles...
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst debate ahead of earnings is increasing volatility — recent notes from Deutsche Bank, Goldman and UBS have focused attention on trade policy, input costs and China demand; that makes earnings the next key event for direction. Expect stock moves around GM's report and guidance commentary. Assessing General Motors (GM) Valuation As Analyst Debate Intensifies Ahead Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Investment in overseas production draws political scrutiny — reporting that GM is expanding capacity in South Korea (a ~$600M investment) highlights global supply-chain strategy but creates potential political/headline risk given recent tariff and reshoring debates. Investors should weigh capacity gains vs. geopolitical optics. General Motors Is Still Making Cars for the U.S. Halfway Around the World
- Positive Sentiment: GM Financial operational wins are modestly supportive — GM Financial named Auction of the Year winners, reflecting healthy remarketing and captive-finance operations that support used-vehicle values and credit performance. GM Financial Announces 2025 Auction of the Year Winners
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership move in EMEA/ANZ — appointment of Andy Dunstan to lead EMEA & ANZ is a governance/operational update that could help execution in those markets (modest positive). Andy Dunstan Returns To GM As New President Of EMEA And ANZ
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing product-quality reports remain a downside risk — a recent owner report of a 6,700-mile engine failure in a 2026 GMC Sierra highlights potential warranty, recall or reputation costs if issues persist or scale. That kind of headline can pressure near-term sentiment and raise cost uncertainty. 6,700-Mile Engine Failure: 2026 GMC Sierra Owner Reports Lifter Collapse...
About General Motors
(Free Report
)
General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.
GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.
Further Reading
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