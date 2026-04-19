General Motors Company $GM Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,040 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 38,219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after buying an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 436.8% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $251,850,000 after buying an additional 1,927,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 270.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $158,188,000 after buying an additional 1,893,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General Motors Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of GM opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.14. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. General Motors's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. General Motors's payout ratio is 23.92%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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