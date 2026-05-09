General Motors Company $GM Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,639 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Motors Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $78.77 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media commentary highlighted GM’s strong Q1 results and said the company has outperformed Ford on performance and strategy, which supports the stock’s longer-term case. Jim Cramer Reveals Why General Motors (GM) Is Better Than Ford

Analysts and media commentary highlighted GM’s strong Q1 results and said the company has outperformed Ford on performance and strategy, which supports the stock’s longer-term case. Positive Sentiment: GM also received a price target boost to $126 after reporting strong quarterly results, reinforcing investor optimism around earnings momentum. General Motors (GM) Reports Strong Q1 Results, Gets Price Target Boosted to $126

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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