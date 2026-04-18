General Motors Company $GM Shares Purchased by Ninety One SA Pty Ltd

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd boosted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 94.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,728 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 55,794 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in General Motors were worth $9,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 436.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in General Motors by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,097,019 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $251,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,525 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $158,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock's fifty day moving average is $76.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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