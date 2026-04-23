General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 790,249 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 31,542 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of General Motors worth $64,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in General Motors by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 27,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.55. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.92%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.25.

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Key General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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