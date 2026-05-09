Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Boosts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR boosted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG - Free Report) by 493.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,083 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,164 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in American International Group were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 79.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,534,448 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,241,091,000 after buying an additional 12,645,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American International Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,482,752 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,378,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117,583 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American International Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,046,055 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,045,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,203 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,256,290 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $805,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $155,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on American International Group from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American International Group from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on American International Group from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $88.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $76.30 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.77. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.25 and a 52 week high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.22. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 11.86%.The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. American International Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc (AIG) is a global insurance holding company that provides a broad range of property-casualty insurance, specialty insurance, and risk management solutions to institutional, commercial and individual customers. Through its operating subsidiaries, AIG underwrites commercial and personal lines products—ranging from general liability, property, and casualty coverages to specialty lines such as professional liability, surety, cyber and marine—along with related services designed to help clients manage and transfer risk.

The company also has a long history in life insurance, retirement solutions and asset management through businesses that have been restructured or separated over time.

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