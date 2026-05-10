Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Buys New Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,524 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,157 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.P. Carey alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,027,268. This represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.P. Carey has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on WPC

W.P. Carey Price Performance

W.P. Carey stock opened at $74.10 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is currently 158.97%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider W.P. Carey, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and W.P. Carey wasn't on the list.

While W.P. Carey currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here