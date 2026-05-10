Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $2.62 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,278 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,214,987,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,190,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $743,168,000 after purchasing an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 409.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,835,648 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $257,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 56.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,738,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $248,466,000 after purchasing an additional 987,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 2,724,635 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $247,206,000 after purchasing an additional 141,223 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,220. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,676,574.68. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 78,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,291,637 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $106.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.35. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $103.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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