Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $3.31 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,338 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in American Water Works by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 350,471 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,782,000 after buying an additional 44,336 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 85,976 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in American Water Works by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 489,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $63,863,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $290,729,000 after acquiring an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in American Water Works by 31.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 136,504 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $125.03 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.28 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.69 and a 200-day moving average of $132.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 21.17%.The firm's revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a boost from American Water Works's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $131.00 target price on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWK

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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