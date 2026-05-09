Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,764 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,098 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 86,125 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,904 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,751 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:EMR opened at $141.20 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.90.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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