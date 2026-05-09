Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Has $6.18 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,539 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,174 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 378 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 375 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 3.5%

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.86 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 33,934 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,507.96. This represents a 24.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 88,096 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,799 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edwards Lifesciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edwards Lifesciences wasn't on the list.

While Edwards Lifesciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here