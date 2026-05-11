Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Invests $1.64 Million in The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. $MICC

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. (NYSE:MICC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,736 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MICC. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth $344,031,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth $97,064,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth $88,603,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter worth $32,931,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Magnum Ice Cream during the 4th quarter valued at $12,424,000.

Get Magnum Ice Cream alerts: Sign Up

Magnum Ice Cream Stock Performance

MICC opened at $14.82 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $14.69. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MICC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Magnum Ice Cream in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Magnum Ice Cream to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Magnum Ice Cream from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magnum Ice Cream from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Magnum Ice Cream to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on MICC

Magnum Ice Cream Profile

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. engages in ice cream business. The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V. is based in Amsterdam, Noord-Holland, Netherlands.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Magnum Ice Cream, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Magnum Ice Cream wasn't on the list.

While Magnum Ice Cream currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here