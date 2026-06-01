Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Purchases 7,021 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 8.0% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $392,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 970,860 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $181,143,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares in the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.38.

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Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $211.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.63. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $236.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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