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Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 40,456 Shares of Exelon Corporation $EXC

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • Generali Asset Management reduced its Exelon stake by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, selling 40,456 shares and leaving it with 95,008 shares valued at about $4.14 million.
  • Exelon reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.91 versus $0.88 expected and revenue of $7.24 billion versus $6.93 billion expected; it also reaffirmed FY2026 guidance of 2.810–2.910 EPS.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, equal to an annualized yield of 3.8%, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $50.47.
  • Interested in Exelon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,456 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Exelon were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 9,075 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company's stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price target on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Exelon from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXC

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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