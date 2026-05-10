Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 6,529 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR lowered its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,151 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

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Avery Dennison Stock Performance

NYSE:AVY opened at $163.45 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $199.54. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Avery Dennison's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avery Dennison has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison's previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is currently 42.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $2,229,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 198,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,982,210.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $221.00 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $204.11.

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Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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