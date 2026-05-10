Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Sells 7,678 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,280 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,678 shares during the quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 631,985 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $99,575,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,491,855,000 after acquiring an additional 809,796 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 43.0% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 392,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $61,883,000 after purchasing an additional 47,460 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,799,313.61. The trade was a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,463,618. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $146.32 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average of $153.10.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CBRE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CBRE Group wasn't on the list.

While CBRE Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here