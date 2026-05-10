Generali Asset Management SPA SGR Takes Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,820 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Nutanix by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 673.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Nutanix from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nutanix from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutanix from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $722.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%. Nutanix's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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