Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Invests $7.17 Million in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,599 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,174,000. Capital One Financial makes up about 3.3% of Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 44.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 118.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $263.00 to $256.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $287.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 33,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,391,801.01. This represents a 53.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $460,071.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 59,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,935,459.25. This represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,217. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE COF opened at $206.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $161.51 and a 52-week high of $259.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.49 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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