Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. Takes $13.17 Million Position in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,126 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,167,000. Talen Energy accounts for about 6.0% of Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Genoa Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. owned 0.08% of Talen Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,413 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 117,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,931,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Talen Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Talen Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $548.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $448.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Talen Energy from $457.00 to $425.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $438.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLN opened at $365.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.65. Talen Energy Corporation has a one year low of $186.49 and a one year high of $451.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Talen Energy Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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