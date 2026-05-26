Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.25 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.0%

HWM opened at $256.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $280.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $247.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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