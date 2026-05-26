Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $960,000 Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SLB by 23.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,374,879 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $6,371,335,000 after buying an additional 35,057,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SLB by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,617,999 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,898,037,000 after buying an additional 5,466,786 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLB in the fourth quarter valued at $178,883,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of SLB by 10,422.1% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,165,581 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $108,801,000 after buying an additional 3,135,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SLB by 25.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,366,347 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $528,217,000 after buying an additional 3,094,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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SLB Trading Down 0.0%

SLB stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.65. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.64 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

SLB (NYSE:SLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.76 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.26%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SLB Limited will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. SLB's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Insider Transactions at SLB

In other SLB news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $108,660.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,953 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,056.49. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Matthew Gassen sold 53,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $2,998,832.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,111.78. The trade was a 52.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SLB in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SLB from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SLB from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Freedom Capital cut SLB from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SLB from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

SLB Company Profile

SLB NYSE: SLB, historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB's product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

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