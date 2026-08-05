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Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Geo Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sei Investments increased its GEO position by 244.4% in the first quarter, owning 320,412 shares valued at approximately $5.4 million. Institutional investors and hedge funds collectively hold 76.1% of the company’s stock.
  • GEO reported quarterly EPS of $0.29, exceeding estimates of $0.19, while revenue rose 16.6% year over year to $705.2 million.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with the stock carrying an average “Buy” rating and a consensus price target of $36.50; Northland Securities recently raised its target to $40.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO - Free Report) by 244.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320,412 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 227,385 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Geo Group worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 75,766 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Geo Group by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Geo Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Geo Group by 168.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 284,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,324,000 after buying an additional 178,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Geo Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,817 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 52,623 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geo Group Price Performance

NYSE:GEO opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47. Geo Group Inc has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $705.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Geo Group had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Geo Group Inc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GEO shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Geo Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Geo Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Geo Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEO

Geo Group Profile

(Free Report)

The GEO Group NYSE: GEO is a leading provider of correctional, detention and community reentry services to government agencies around the world. As a real estate investment trust, the company specializes in the design, financing, development and operation of secure facilities for adult and juvenile offenders, immigration detainees and individuals requiring mental health treatment or substance abuse programming. GEO's integrated service model also encompasses electronic monitoring, rehabilitative programming and post-release supervision aimed at reducing recidivism and enhancing public safety.

GEO's portfolio spans a range of facility types, including medium- and maximum-security correctional institutions, residential reentry centers, mental health treatment units and immigration detention centers.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Geo Group (NYSE:GEO)

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