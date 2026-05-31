Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 167,518 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY - Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,846,231 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 167,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Occidental Petroleum worth $771,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $22,345,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 100.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 267,807 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 134,128 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 154.7% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 29,566 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,900,677 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $3,696,716,000 after buying an additional 699,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus raised shares of Occidental Petroleum to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Occidental Petroleum's payout ratio is 26.20%.

Key Headlines Impacting Occidental Petroleum

Here are the key news stories impacting Occidental Petroleum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barclays upgraded Occidental Petroleum (OXY) , and Capital One Financial raised its price target to $70 from $67, signaling improved Wall Street sentiment and suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Barclays upgraded , and Capital One Financial raised its price target to $70 from $67, signaling improved Wall Street sentiment and suggesting meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlight a potentially higher-upside growth path for OXY , including its long-term bet with ExxonMobil and a focus on oil, LNG, and low-carbon initiatives that could improve earnings power over time. Article

Several articles highlight a potentially higher-upside growth path for , including its long-term bet with ExxonMobil and a focus on oil, LNG, and low-carbon initiatives that could improve earnings power over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst-focused coverage comparing OXY with TotalEnergies points to Occidental’s earnings revisions, ROE, debt profile, and dividend setup as key factors supporting the investment case. Article

Analyst-focused coverage comparing with TotalEnergies points to Occidental’s earnings revisions, ROE, debt profile, and dividend setup as key factors supporting the investment case. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market commentary notes that analysts are revising 2026 S&P 500 profit estimates higher for some companies, but the impact on OXY is indirect and not clearly company-specific. Article

Broader market commentary notes that analysts are revising 2026 S&P 500 profit estimates higher for some companies, but the impact on is indirect and not clearly company-specific. Negative Sentiment: Energy stocks were also under pressure in broader trading, which can drag on Occidental Petroleum even when company-specific news is constructive. Article

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is an international energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, production and marketing of oil and natural gas. The company conducts upstream activities to discover and produce hydrocarbons and operates complementary midstream and marketing functions to transport and sell its production. Occidental also owns a chemicals business that manufactures and sells industrial chemicals and related products for a range of end markets.

Occidental's operations are concentrated in the United States, with a significant presence in the Permian Basin, and it maintains exploration and production activities in several international regions, including parts of the Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

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