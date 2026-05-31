Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 331,530 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,308,108 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 331,530 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $658,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,952,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,927,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,118,587 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,770,000 after purchasing an additional 259,048 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,853,675 shares of the company's stock valued at $254,348,000 after purchasing an additional 642,051 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 16,270.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,667,208 shares of the company's stock valued at $279,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,451,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $215,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $101.63.

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Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $89.10 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $78.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.28, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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