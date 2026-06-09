Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 74,235 Shares of Calix, Inc $CALX

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,445,338 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 74,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.18% of Calix worth $76,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Calix by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,867 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Calix by 38.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 290,189 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 80,029 shares during the period. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calix in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP raised its stake in Calix by 756.0% in the third quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 453,873 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 400,851 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 397,798.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350,151 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 350,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Get Calix alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Calix

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, DJS, Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman, and Levi & Korsinsky, reiterated class action claims against Calix and urged investors who bought shares during the alleged class period to seek lead-plaintiff status by July 27, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Rosen, Schall, DJS, Bronstein Gewirtz Grossman, and Levi & Korsinsky, reiterated class action claims against Calix and urged investors who bought shares during the alleged class period to seek lead-plaintiff status by July 27, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The filings increase legal and reputational risk for Calix by highlighting allegations of investor harm tied to the company’s disclosures, which can create uncertainty around potential settlements or further litigation costs. Article Title

The filings increase legal and reputational risk for Calix by highlighting allegations of investor harm tied to the company’s disclosures, which can create uncertainty around potential settlements or further litigation costs. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article asked whether Calix is a “good stock to buy now,” but it did not provide a clear catalyst or materially new operating update. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Calix

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,644,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,127,572.88. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Calix Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE CALX opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.50 million. Calix had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.20%.Calix's revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Calix from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Calix from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CALX

About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Calix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Calix wasn't on the list.

While Calix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here