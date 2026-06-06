Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,276 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,122 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Arrow Electronics worth $119,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 167.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Arrow Electronics Price Performance

NYSE:ARW opened at $219.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.19. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $233.30. The business's 50-day moving average is $187.02 and its 200 day moving average is $148.12.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,727,216. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares in the company, valued at $10,303,696.65. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

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